5527 Bridge Pointe Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great home in fantastic Alpharetta location very close to Avalon. This wonderful traditional home has 3 bedrooms plus a full sized bonus room, master-on-main and open floor plan! The home has been upgraded with all stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, engineered hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Large outdoor patio inside a private backyard. Walking distance to swimming pool and tennis courts. Top Grade schools. Easy access to North Point Mall, Avalon and GA 400. Available to lease right away.