All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
5527 Bridge Pointe Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

5527 Bridge Pointe Drive

5527 Bridge Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5527 Bridge Pointe Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great home in fantastic Alpharetta location very close to Avalon. This wonderful traditional home has 3 bedrooms plus a full sized bonus room, master-on-main and open floor plan! The home has been upgraded with all stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, engineered hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Large outdoor patio inside a private backyard. Walking distance to swimming pool and tennis courts. Top Grade schools. Easy access to North Point Mall, Avalon and GA 400. Available to lease right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have any available units?
5527 Bridge Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have?
Some of 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5527 Bridge Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5527 Bridge Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College