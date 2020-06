Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in great school district and location! Freshly painted and new hardwood floors. Beautiful Kitchen opens to fireside Family Room with vaulted ceiling. Bright and sunny Dining Room. Very spacious hard to find Master on Main. Screened in porch overlooks private fully fenced Back Yard. Spacious secondary Bedrooms! Just a few short minutes to 400, Northpoint Mall and Avalon!