Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

50 Wills Drive

50 Wills Drive · (678) 314-1737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Wills Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
tennis court
Beautiful Home for Rent! Kitchen has been remodeled with Cabinets, Granite, Oven/Stove, & Washer/Dryer. New Carpet, Neutral Paint, Basement Waterproofed, Spacious Private Fenced Back Yard with a Large Deck. Close to 400. Excellent School District. Convenient location in downtown Alpharetta! Walking distance to Restaurants, Shopping, and Events! Right across the street enjoy Wills Park with Swimming, Tennis, Playground, Dog Park, Equestrian Center, Baseball, Camps and Community Center. No Smoking. One Pet with Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wills Drive have any available units?
50 Wills Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Wills Drive have?
Some of 50 Wills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Wills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 50 Wills Drive offer parking?
No, 50 Wills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 50 Wills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Wills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wills Drive have a pool?
No, 50 Wills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50 Wills Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 Wills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Wills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Wills Drive has units with dishwashers.
