50 Wills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground tennis court

Beautiful Home for Rent! Kitchen has been remodeled with Cabinets, Granite, Oven/Stove, & Washer/Dryer. New Carpet, Neutral Paint, Basement Waterproofed, Spacious Private Fenced Back Yard with a Large Deck. Close to 400. Excellent School District. Convenient location in downtown Alpharetta! Walking distance to Restaurants, Shopping, and Events! Right across the street enjoy Wills Park with Swimming, Tennis, Playground, Dog Park, Equestrian Center, Baseball, Camps and Community Center. No Smoking. One Pet with Deposit.