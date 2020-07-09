421 Johnson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION!!!! SANDWICHED BETWEEN AVALON & ALPHARETTA DOWNTOWN!!!!! GA 400 EXIT 10, North Point Mall, shops, restaurants and so much more! Gorgeous plan with a huge island! Chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods on the main. Chelsea Walk is a gated community, however, gates will not be functioning till construction is on in the community. NO STEPS into the main level/garage and kitchen!! Dog park in the community. BACKYARD HUGE, FENCED IN/WOODED/PRIVATE!!! HOA maintains the yard!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th!!!