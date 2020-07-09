All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 415 Johnson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
415 Johnson Court
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM

415 Johnson Court

415 Johnson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

415 Johnson Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION!!!! SANDWICHED BETWEEN AVALON & ALPHARETTA DOWNTOWN!!!!! GA 400 EXIT 10, North Point Mall, shops, restaurants and so much more! Gorgeous plan with a huge island! Chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods on the main. Chelsea Walk is a gated community, however, gates will not be functioning till construction is on in the community. NO STEPS into the main level/garage and kitchen!! Dog park in the community. BACKYARD HUGE, FENCED IN/WOODED/PRIVATE!!! HOA maintains the yard!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Johnson Court have any available units?
415 Johnson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 415 Johnson Court have?
Some of 415 Johnson Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Johnson Court currently offering any rent specials?
415 Johnson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Johnson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Johnson Court is pet friendly.
Does 415 Johnson Court offer parking?
Yes, 415 Johnson Court offers parking.
Does 415 Johnson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Johnson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Johnson Court have a pool?
No, 415 Johnson Court does not have a pool.
Does 415 Johnson Court have accessible units?
No, 415 Johnson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Johnson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Johnson Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Johnson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Johnson Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College