410 Sailmaker Circle

Amenities
Renovated Executive Home in Waters Landing, nice Alpharetta community w/ top ranked schools 10 minutes to Avalon. Open floor plan, lots of natural light, 2 story foyer, hardwood floors on main. Sep DR w/wainscoting, small bonus or LR, open kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, breakfast room overlooks family room, gas fplace. Flex/sunroom/playroom off the LR. Upper w/ MSTR suite, sitting area, private bath, 3 other BRs, all w walk in closets. Large fenced in yard, 2 car garage. No smokers, min credit score of 700, 1 small pet under 40 lbs will be considered.