410 Sailmaker Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated Executive Home in Waters Landing, nice Alpharetta community w/ top ranked schools 10 minutes to Avalon. Open floor plan, lots of natural light, 2 story foyer, hardwood floors on main. Sep DR w/wainscoting, small bonus or LR, open kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, breakfast room overlooks family room, gas fplace. Flex/sunroom/playroom off the LR. Upper w/ MSTR suite, sitting area, private bath, 3 other BRs, all w walk in closets. Large fenced in yard, 2 car garage. No smokers, min credit score of 700, 1 small pet under 40 lbs will be considered.