Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Close to downtown Alpharetta and Winward. This 2 bedroom roommate floor plan will not last long. New upgrades, floors and appliances. Great schools and quiet neighborhood. Water, trash and pest control included with rent. Put in your GAR application today, it will not last long.