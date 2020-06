Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location - minutes from GA400, Avalon and the Greenway. The best schools in Alpharetta - New Prospect ES, Webb Bridge MS and Alpharetta HS - all 9s and 10s! This meticulously maintained home is perfect! Open concept kitchen to family room is perfect for entertaining. The level backyard is completely private and fenced in. Three bedrooms upstairs.