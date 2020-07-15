All apartments in Alpharetta
3273 Bluejay Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3273 Bluejay Lane

3273 Bluejay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3273 Bluejay Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now for rent! Stunning home in the conveniently located Glenmoor subdivision with green space nearby. Brand new wood floors and whole house freshly painted. Open floor plan with a separate family and dining room, perfect for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom with trey ceilings. Master bathroom with dual vanity with separate shower and tub. Huge master closet. . Secondary bedrooms are large. Great storage space throughout. Convenient to GA 400, Avalon, North Point mall, down town Alpharetta, parks and walking distance to Big Creek Greenway.

Schools:
Elem: New Prospect
Middle: Webb Bridge
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have any available units?
3273 Bluejay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 3273 Bluejay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3273 Bluejay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3273 Bluejay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3273 Bluejay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane offer parking?
No, 3273 Bluejay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3273 Bluejay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3273 Bluejay Lane has a pool.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3273 Bluejay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3273 Bluejay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3273 Bluejay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3273 Bluejay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
