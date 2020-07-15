3273 Bluejay Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now for rent! Stunning home in the conveniently located Glenmoor subdivision with green space nearby. Brand new wood floors and whole house freshly painted. Open floor plan with a separate family and dining room, perfect for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom with trey ceilings. Master bathroom with dual vanity with separate shower and tub. Huge master closet. . Secondary bedrooms are large. Great storage space throughout. Convenient to GA 400, Avalon, North Point mall, down town Alpharetta, parks and walking distance to Big Creek Greenway.



Schools:

Elem: New Prospect

Middle: Webb Bridge

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4438377)