3273 Bluejay Lane

Amenities
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now for rent! Stunning home in the conveniently located Glenmoor subdivision with green space nearby. Brand new wood floors and whole house freshly painted. Open floor plan with a separate family and dining room, perfect for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom with trey ceilings. Master bathroom with dual vanity with separate shower and tub. Huge master closet. . Secondary bedrooms are large. Great storage space throughout. Convenient to GA 400, Avalon, North Point mall, down town Alpharetta, parks and walking distance to Big Creek Greenway.
Schools:
Elem: New Prospect
Middle: Webb Bridge
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
