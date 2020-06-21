All apartments in Alpharetta
325 Beacon Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:06 PM

325 Beacon Place

325 Beacons Place · (732) 841-6099
Location

325 Beacons Place, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2526 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nearly new home just off Windward in fabulous Caravelle walk-able community!! This home has all the bells & whistle. Key-less Bluetooth entry, energy efficient, and tons of storage space. Tech industry folks will love this home, with no wifi drop zones and minutes from all the local tech companies. Just a few feet away from Marta and walking distance to local restaurants and minutes from Avalon. Gorgeous chef's kitchen, white cabinets and gas stove. Additional 4th bedroom on first floor is perfect for guests, roommate or bonus room! Photos don't do it justice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Beacon Place have any available units?
325 Beacon Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Beacon Place have?
Some of 325 Beacon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Beacon Place currently offering any rent specials?
325 Beacon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Beacon Place pet-friendly?
No, 325 Beacon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 325 Beacon Place offer parking?
Yes, 325 Beacon Place does offer parking.
Does 325 Beacon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Beacon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Beacon Place have a pool?
No, 325 Beacon Place does not have a pool.
Does 325 Beacon Place have accessible units?
No, 325 Beacon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Beacon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Beacon Place has units with dishwashers.
