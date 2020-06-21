325 Beacon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nearly new home just off Windward in fabulous Caravelle walk-able community!! This home has all the bells & whistle. Key-less Bluetooth entry, energy efficient, and tons of storage space. Tech industry folks will love this home, with no wifi drop zones and minutes from all the local tech companies. Just a few feet away from Marta and walking distance to local restaurants and minutes from Avalon. Gorgeous chef's kitchen, white cabinets and gas stove. Additional 4th bedroom on first floor is perfect for guests, roommate or bonus room! Photos don't do it justice!