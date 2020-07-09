324 Beacons Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

LIKE A MODEL HOME!!!! In the most sought after location!! Off Exit 10-400!! Mins from AVALON, Windward, new Halcyon, restaurants, shops, COSTCO, Walmart, walk to Lifetime Fitness, Marta!! Neighborhood has a pool!! Unit itself is gorgeous! Hardwoods, wrought iron rails, quartz counter tops(upgraded), stainless steel appliances! A bedroom and full bath on the basement/walk-in level! Award winning WEBB BRIDGE MIDDLE & ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOLS! Unit has a deck and a front balcony also!! Views of sunset/sunrise!! Sun streaming unit!!!!