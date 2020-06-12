320 Shady Grove Lane

Need a 6-month lease or less? Lease this cute and cozy ranch home and walk to Downtown Alpharetta! Quiet neighborhood in Alpharetta's Historic Garden District is the perfect place to live while you're building your new home or while you find your new permanent home. Full basement is great for storage! Fenced backyard. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
