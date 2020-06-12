All apartments in Alpharetta
320 Shady Grove Lane

Location

320 Shady Grove Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Need a 6-month lease or less? Lease this cute and cozy ranch home and walk to Downtown Alpharetta! Quiet neighborhood in Alpharetta's Historic Garden District is the perfect place to live while you're building your new home or while you find your new permanent home. Full basement is great for storage! Fenced backyard. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have any available units?
320 Shady Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 320 Shady Grove Lane have?
Some of 320 Shady Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Shady Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Shady Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Shady Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 320 Shady Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Shady Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Shady Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Shady Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Shady Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Shady Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Shady Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Shady Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

