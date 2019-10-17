All apartments in Alpharetta
3090 Walnut Creek Drive

3090 Walnut Creek Drive · (770) 592-9699
Location

3090 Walnut Creek Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3009 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Honey Stop The Car! Don't hesitate to grab this upscale rental in The Windward Community of Alpharetta. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, renovated, executive style home with full finished basement! All new carpet, new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, beautiful granite, HUGE master bath~ too many upgrades to name them all. Master Bedroom has a lovely fireplace to snuggle up and read your favorite book! Very spacious upstairs with 4 bedrooms, nicely renovated master bath and a huge jack-n-jill bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have any available units?
3090 Walnut Creek Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have?
Some of 3090 Walnut Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 Walnut Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3090 Walnut Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 Walnut Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 Walnut Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3090 Walnut Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
