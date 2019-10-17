3090 Walnut Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Honey Stop The Car! Don't hesitate to grab this upscale rental in The Windward Community of Alpharetta. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, renovated, executive style home with full finished basement! All new carpet, new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, beautiful granite, HUGE master bath~ too many upgrades to name them all. Master Bedroom has a lovely fireplace to snuggle up and read your favorite book! Very spacious upstairs with 4 bedrooms, nicely renovated master bath and a huge jack-n-jill bath.