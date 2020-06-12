All apartments in Alpharetta
291 Meadow Drive
291 Meadow Drive

291 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

291 Meadow Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom brick ranch in fantastic downtown Alpharetta location - walkable to shops, restaurants, parks, farmers market and more. Stunning kitchen with oversized island (fridge stays!) is open to the family room and separate dining room. 4 bedrooms, including master with new bath and walk-in closet. Large mudroom and laundry room leads to beautiful patio and gorgeous backyard. New kitchen, new floors, new lighting, new carpet, new paint etc. Absolutely perfect condition - looks like new. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Meadow Drive have any available units?
291 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 291 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 291 Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
291 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 291 Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 291 Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 291 Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 291 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 291 Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 291 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 291 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

