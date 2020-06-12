291 Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom brick ranch in fantastic downtown Alpharetta location - walkable to shops, restaurants, parks, farmers market and more. Stunning kitchen with oversized island (fridge stays!) is open to the family room and separate dining room. 4 bedrooms, including master with new bath and walk-in closet. Large mudroom and laundry room leads to beautiful patio and gorgeous backyard. New kitchen, new floors, new lighting, new carpet, new paint etc. Absolutely perfect condition - looks like new. Must see!