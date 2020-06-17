All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:26 PM

2616 Vintage Drive

2616 Vintage Dr · (770) 722-2379
Location

2616 Vintage Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in this dynamic gated community within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta with shops, restaurants & entertainment. Award winning Alpharetta schools. Elegant 4 bedroom 3 bath brick end unit townhome offers an exciting floorplan with open views from kitchen to Great Room with Fireplace. Huge gourmet style kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless appliances, expansive stone counter workspace & Island with walk-in pantry, is open to large multi-purpose keeping room. A Walk-out large covered deck sits just off the kitchen & adds relaxing shaded living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Vintage Drive have any available units?
2616 Vintage Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Vintage Drive have?
Some of 2616 Vintage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Vintage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2616 Vintage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Vintage Drive does offer parking.
Does 2616 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 2616 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 2616 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Vintage Drive has units with dishwashers.
