2616 Vintage Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in this dynamic gated community within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta with shops, restaurants & entertainment. Award winning Alpharetta schools. Elegant 4 bedroom 3 bath brick end unit townhome offers an exciting floorplan with open views from kitchen to Great Room with Fireplace. Huge gourmet style kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless appliances, expansive stone counter workspace & Island with walk-in pantry, is open to large multi-purpose keeping room. A Walk-out large covered deck sits just off the kitchen & adds relaxing shaded living space.