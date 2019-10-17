All apartments in Alpharetta
2390 Newport Landing

Location

2390 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available Now! Amazing location in the heart of Alpharetta, walking distance to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta! Charming 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse with private backyard with patio for entertaining. Large living space with dining room and spacious kitchen. Both bedrooms upstairs are oversized with private bathrooms and walk in closets. This is a one of a kind home located minutes to GA400, shopping & dining. It is literally right across the street from Avalon and a short walk to downtown Alpharetta. Fantastic schools, don't miss, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Newport Landing have any available units?
2390 Newport Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2390 Newport Landing have?
Some of 2390 Newport Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Newport Landing currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Newport Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Newport Landing pet-friendly?
No, 2390 Newport Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2390 Newport Landing offer parking?
No, 2390 Newport Landing does not offer parking.
Does 2390 Newport Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Newport Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Newport Landing have a pool?
No, 2390 Newport Landing does not have a pool.
Does 2390 Newport Landing have accessible units?
No, 2390 Newport Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Newport Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 Newport Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2390 Newport Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2390 Newport Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
