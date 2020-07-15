228 Mayfield Road

Amenities
Renovated rental in Downtown Alpharetta! Walk to farmer's market, shopping, schools and more. Private backyard with barn/workshop for additional space. Large garden area and private trail to elementary school. Renovated kitchen and bath rooms with designer tile selections. Hardwoods throughout. New paint, fixtures, and hardware. Custom kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and tile backsplash. Walking distance to school, parks, and downtown Alpharetta. Enjoy easy access to GA-400, Avalon and Alpharetta.