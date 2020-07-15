All apartments in Alpharetta
228 Mayfield Road
228 Mayfield Road

228 Mayfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

228 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated rental in Downtown Alpharetta! Walk to farmer's market, shopping, schools and more. Private backyard with barn/workshop for additional space. Large garden area and private trail to elementary school. Renovated kitchen and bath rooms with designer tile selections. Hardwoods throughout. New paint, fixtures, and hardware. Custom kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and tile backsplash. Walking distance to school, parks, and downtown Alpharetta. Enjoy easy access to GA-400, Avalon and Alpharetta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Mayfield Road have any available units?
228 Mayfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 228 Mayfield Road have?
Some of 228 Mayfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Mayfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
228 Mayfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Mayfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 228 Mayfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 228 Mayfield Road offer parking?
No, 228 Mayfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 228 Mayfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Mayfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Mayfield Road have a pool?
No, 228 Mayfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 228 Mayfield Road have accessible units?
No, 228 Mayfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Mayfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Mayfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Mayfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Mayfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
