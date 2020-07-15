2252 Tenor Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

This spectacular 4 bedroom 3 ½ tri-level Townhome has an open, spacious feel yet will give you all the privacy you need. Home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry, huge island and breakfast bar that opens to the great room. There also is a covered balcony. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom and private bath is perfect for teenager or to use as a guest suite. You couldn’t ask for a better location! Avalon, Verizon Amphitheater, and GA 400 are all near by!*MUST wear gloves and a mask*