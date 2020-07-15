All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
2252 Tenor Ln
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:30 PM

2252 Tenor Ln

2252 Tenor Lane · (770) 806-1089
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2252 Tenor Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
This spectacular 4 bedroom 3 ½ tri-level Townhome has an open, spacious feel yet will give you all the privacy you need. Home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry, huge island and breakfast bar that opens to the great room. There also is a covered balcony. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom and private bath is perfect for teenager or to use as a guest suite. You couldn’t ask for a better location! Avalon, Verizon Amphitheater, and GA 400 are all near by!*MUST wear gloves and a mask*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Tenor Ln have any available units?
2252 Tenor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2252 Tenor Ln have?
Some of 2252 Tenor Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Tenor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Tenor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Tenor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Tenor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Tenor Ln offers parking.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Tenor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln have a pool?
No, 2252 Tenor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln have accessible units?
No, 2252 Tenor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Tenor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Tenor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Tenor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
