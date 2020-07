Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 1950's ranch within walking distance to downtown Alpharetta shops, restaurants, farmers market etc. 1 mile to Avalon. 2 bedroom 1 bath roommate plan with huge yard. Pets negotiable. Washer and dryer hookup in sun porch. Separate dining room and living room, with tons of sunlight. Carport. Hardwood floors throughout. Lawn maintenance and garbage pickup included in rent. Background and credit check performed by online company. Available after June 7th, 2019.