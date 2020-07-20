All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

220 Red Oak Lane

220 Red Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

220 Red Oak Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
3BR home in a desirable downtown Alpharetta location.

Hardwood flooring with dining room on left & bonus room on right. Relax in the family room in front of a cozy gas fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, white stained cabinetry, SS appliances.
Fenced-in backyard offers privacy & relaxation.
Three BR & two full BA on the upper level highlighted by the Master suite featuring a trey ceiling & fan. The Master BA features a double vanity sink, frameless shower & garden tub.

Excellent N Fulton County schools. Minutes shopping and GA-400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Red Oak Lane have any available units?
220 Red Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 220 Red Oak Lane have?
Some of 220 Red Oak Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Red Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 220 Red Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Red Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Red Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Red Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Red Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Red Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
