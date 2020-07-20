220 Red Oak Lane

Amenities
3BR home in a desirable downtown Alpharetta location.
Hardwood flooring with dining room on left & bonus room on right. Relax in the family room in front of a cozy gas fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, white stained cabinetry, SS appliances.
Fenced-in backyard offers privacy & relaxation.
Three BR & two full BA on the upper level highlighted by the Master suite featuring a trey ceiling & fan. The Master BA features a double vanity sink, frameless shower & garden tub.
Excellent N Fulton County schools. Minutes shopping and GA-400