2170 Newport Landing

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing location in the heart of Alpharetta, walking distance to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta! Fully Renovated!! Charming 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse freshly painted, updated cabinets, granite countertop, backsplash, stainless appliances, side by side fridge!!. Updated hardwood flooring for entire house, all new lighting, renovated bath with new flooring & vanities! private backyard with patio for entertaining. This a one of a kind located minutes to GA400, shopping & dining and the new Gwinnett Technical College. Fantastic schools, don't miss, small pets ok