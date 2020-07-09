All apartments in Alpharetta
2170 Newport Landing
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

2170 Newport Landing

2170 Newport Landing · No Longer Available
Location

2170 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing location in the heart of Alpharetta, walking distance to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta! Fully Renovated!! Charming 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse freshly painted, updated cabinets, granite countertop, backsplash, stainless appliances, side by side fridge!!. Updated hardwood flooring for entire house, all new lighting, renovated bath with new flooring & vanities! private backyard with patio for entertaining. This a one of a kind located minutes to GA400, shopping & dining and the new Gwinnett Technical College. Fantastic schools, don't miss, small pets ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Newport Landing have any available units?
2170 Newport Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2170 Newport Landing have?
Some of 2170 Newport Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Newport Landing currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Newport Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Newport Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Newport Landing is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Newport Landing offer parking?
No, 2170 Newport Landing does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Newport Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Newport Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Newport Landing have a pool?
No, 2170 Newport Landing does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Newport Landing have accessible units?
No, 2170 Newport Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Newport Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 Newport Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Newport Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Newport Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

