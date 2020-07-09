2170 Newport Landing

Amenities
Amazing location in the heart of Alpharetta, walking distance to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta! Fully Renovated!! Charming 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse freshly painted, updated cabinets, granite countertop, backsplash, stainless appliances, side by side fridge!!. Updated hardwood flooring for entire house, all new lighting, renovated bath with new flooring & vanities! private backyard with patio for entertaining. This a one of a kind located minutes to GA400, shopping & dining and the new Gwinnett Technical College. Fantastic schools, don't miss, small pets ok