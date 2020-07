Amenities

Great location!!!! 2bdrs /2.5 baths newly renovated. New kitchen cabinets, tiled floor and granite counter tops. Wood/laminate floors on the main. All appliances including refrigerator washer and dryer are included. Available Dec 15th. located within walking distance to the Avalon and near 400. Small pets allowed with non refundable pet deposit.