All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 203 Jere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
203 Jere Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:46 PM

203 Jere Drive

203 Jere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

203 Jere Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Living Well. That is what it is all about. Meeting friends for dinner with just a stroll down the street. Shopping local at great stores and farmers markets. Festivals. Music & Art. Enjoy this quality of life all wrapped up in this charming 3/2 ranch home with hardwood floors, wood shiplap vaulted ceilings, sunroom, workshop, & carport. Large yard. This home offers over 1800 sq ft of living space. Well maintained. Top rated schools. Walk to Alpharetta Elementary. Hopewell Middle and Cambridge High School.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Jere Drive have any available units?
203 Jere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
Is 203 Jere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Jere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Jere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Jere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Jere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Jere Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Jere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Jere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Jere Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Jere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Jere Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Jere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Jere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Jere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Jere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Jere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College