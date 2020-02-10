203 Jere Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Living Well. That is what it is all about. Meeting friends for dinner with just a stroll down the street. Shopping local at great stores and farmers markets. Festivals. Music & Art. Enjoy this quality of life all wrapped up in this charming 3/2 ranch home with hardwood floors, wood shiplap vaulted ceilings, sunroom, workshop, & carport. Large yard. This home offers over 1800 sq ft of living space. Well maintained. Top rated schools. Walk to Alpharetta Elementary. Hopewell Middle and Cambridge High School.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.