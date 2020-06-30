1510 Mayfield Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous custom estate on 3 acres centrally located between Alpharetta and Crabapple. Open floor plan, large windows, spectacular kitchen. Master suite on main. Plantation shutters, extensive millwork, trey ceilings in all bedrooms, all bedrooms en suite, bathrooms upgraded with frame less shower doors and granite on custom cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk in closets and lots of storage throughout. Finished walk out basement with kitchenette perfect for in law suite or teen suite. Flat level enormous backyard perfect for a pool.3 car garage, no HOA