1510 Mayfield Road
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

1510 Mayfield Road

1510 Mayfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous custom estate on 3 acres centrally located between Alpharetta and Crabapple. Open floor plan, large windows, spectacular kitchen. Master suite on main. Plantation shutters, extensive millwork, trey ceilings in all bedrooms, all bedrooms en suite, bathrooms upgraded with frame less shower doors and granite on custom cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk in closets and lots of storage throughout. Finished walk out basement with kitchenette perfect for in law suite or teen suite. Flat level enormous backyard perfect for a pool.3 car garage, no HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Mayfield Road have any available units?
1510 Mayfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1510 Mayfield Road have?
Some of 1510 Mayfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Mayfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Mayfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Mayfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Mayfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Mayfield Road offers parking.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Mayfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Mayfield Road has a pool.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1510 Mayfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Mayfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Mayfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Mayfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

