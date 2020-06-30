All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1510 Cumberland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1510 Cumberland Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

1510 Cumberland Court

1510 Cumberland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1510 Cumberland Court, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Alpharetta charmer in Milton High School district renovated and updated to perfection. New kitchen including SS appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, white cabinets and all new carpet & paint. A Spacious laundry room that is great for storage too. This beauty is situated on a cul-de-sac lot that is level, fenced and private. The screened in porch is a great area for relaxing and watching the kids play. Located 1 mile to downtown Alpharetta that is now all decked out for Halloween. Close to Avalon, shopping, restaurants & GA 400. Pets considered on size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Cumberland Court have any available units?
1510 Cumberland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1510 Cumberland Court have?
Some of 1510 Cumberland Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Cumberland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Cumberland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Cumberland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Cumberland Court is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Cumberland Court offers parking.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Cumberland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court have a pool?
No, 1510 Cumberland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court have accessible units?
No, 1510 Cumberland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Cumberland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Cumberland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Cumberland Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College