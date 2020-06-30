1510 Cumberland Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Alpharetta charmer in Milton High School district renovated and updated to perfection. New kitchen including SS appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, white cabinets and all new carpet & paint. A Spacious laundry room that is great for storage too. This beauty is situated on a cul-de-sac lot that is level, fenced and private. The screened in porch is a great area for relaxing and watching the kids play. Located 1 mile to downtown Alpharetta that is now all decked out for Halloween. Close to Avalon, shopping, restaurants & GA 400. Pets considered on size.