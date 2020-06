Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful traditional brick front single Family home in Alpharetta. Excellent schools System, family friendly neighborhood, close to North Point Mall, easy access to GA 400 Exit 9, walking distance to green ways and parks. Best zip code 30022 in Alpharetta. It is hard to find rental house are surrounded by over half millions houses. It will go fast for the price, house size, condition and location...