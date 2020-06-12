134 Britten Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fabulous new 3 level townhome for lease in Alpharetta, Milton HS district, mins from Avalon. 3 bed / 3 1/2 baths, 2 car garage with bed/ full bath on terrace level. Open Kitchen concept, huge island (6 barstools), Silestone counters, 42inch shaker cabinets in Repose Gray, subway tile, s/s apps, 5B gas cooktop, new refrig w/bottom freezer drawer. Kitchen opens to sunny Breakfast area. Great Room with brick gas FP, access to deck. 5inch pre-finished Hardwoods, heavy molding, high ceilings on main floor. Upper level w/spacious Master Bedroom, lovely Master Bath, dual sinks, roomy separate tiled shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet w/shelving. Sunny secondary Bedroom with ensuite. Laundry Rm with shelving, utility sink. Newer washer /dryer included! Terrace lvl w/ Bedroom, full Bath, Living Room with pre-fin hardwoods. Plenty of storage. 2 hot water heaters. Community pool, clubhouse, walk trails.