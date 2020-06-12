All apartments in Alpharetta
134 Britten Pass
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:16 PM

134 Britten Pass

134 Britten Pass · No Longer Available
Location

134 Britten Pass, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous new 3 level townhome for lease in Alpharetta, Milton HS district, mins from Avalon. 3 bed / 3 1/2 baths, 2 car garage with bed/ full bath on terrace level. Open Kitchen concept, huge island (6 barstools), Silestone counters, 42inch shaker cabinets in Repose Gray, subway tile, s/s apps, 5B gas cooktop, new refrig w/bottom freezer drawer. Kitchen opens to sunny Breakfast area. Great Room with brick gas FP, access to deck. 5inch pre-finished Hardwoods, heavy molding, high ceilings on main floor. Upper level w/spacious Master Bedroom, lovely Master Bath, dual sinks, roomy separate tiled shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet w/shelving. Sunny secondary Bedroom with ensuite. Laundry Rm with shelving, utility sink. Newer washer /dryer included! Terrace lvl w/ Bedroom, full Bath, Living Room with pre-fin hardwoods. Plenty of storage. 2 hot water heaters. Community pool, clubhouse, walk trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Britten Pass have any available units?
134 Britten Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 134 Britten Pass have?
Some of 134 Britten Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Britten Pass currently offering any rent specials?
134 Britten Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Britten Pass pet-friendly?
No, 134 Britten Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 134 Britten Pass offer parking?
Yes, 134 Britten Pass offers parking.
Does 134 Britten Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Britten Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Britten Pass have a pool?
Yes, 134 Britten Pass has a pool.
Does 134 Britten Pass have accessible units?
No, 134 Britten Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Britten Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Britten Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Britten Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Britten Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

