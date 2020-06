Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Heart of Crabapple--- NO HOA... This Crabapple/Milton home is located close to DT Crabapple and DT Alpharetta in one of the best school districts-- Milton HS, Northwester MS and Crabapple ES. The home features 4BR/2.5BA, screen porch, large deck, and rocking chair front porch. Hardwoods throughout the main floor, stainless steel appliances, new paint etc... Rental homes in this area and price range are hard to find.