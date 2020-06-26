1239 Harris Commons Place

Amenities

Roswell 3BR Townhome - Great Location! - Available Sept 7th. Recent construction with an open floor plan. Great natural light throughout. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances, new lighting, granite countertops. Large family room overlooking kitchen w/gas log fireplace and patio acces. Powder room on this level too. Upstairs is a bright Master Suite with large walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity and tiled shower. Two guest bedroom up here as well, one with walk-in closet and the other with a vaulted ceiling. Second full bath on this level, and laundry closet. Rear patio area for entertaining and storage room off patio. Very close to Avalon, Northpoint Mall, GA 400, Wills Park, Milton HS, and Downtown Roswell. Parking limited to 2 cars. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188276)