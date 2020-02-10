All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1080 Winthrope Chase Drive

1080 Winthrope Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Winthrope Chase Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Beautiful home in the heart of downtown Alpharetta! 2 Car garage. 1st Floor- Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room, 1/2 guest bath, formal dining room, living room with two story ceilings, kitchen with new dishwasher and brand new granite counter tops & deep double sink, & breakfast area. 2nd floor- 2 guest bedrooms attached to full bath, Master bedroom with walk in closet. Oversized master with a large walk in closet. Large master bath with separate tub, double sink vanity. Trash and Weed Treatment included. Lawn care included.

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4782259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have any available units?
1080 Winthrope Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have?
Some of 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Winthrope Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Winthrope Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
