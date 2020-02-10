1080 Winthrope Chase Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Beautiful home in the heart of downtown Alpharetta! 2 Car garage. 1st Floor- Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room, 1/2 guest bath, formal dining room, living room with two story ceilings, kitchen with new dishwasher and brand new granite counter tops & deep double sink, & breakfast area. 2nd floor- 2 guest bedrooms attached to full bath, Master bedroom with walk in closet. Oversized master with a large walk in closet. Large master bath with separate tub, double sink vanity. Trash and Weed Treatment included. Lawn care included.



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4782259)