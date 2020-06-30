1060 Kilmington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Interior just repainted! Owner prefers 18 mo lease & will discount to $1495 for that term. Open plan w/upgraded kitchen including newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floor. Large living room with fireplace and dual sliding doors to patio. Half bath on main level. Two huge bedrooms upstairs each w/vaulted ceiling & private bathroom. Back bedroom includes hardwood floor. Master bath has double vanity. Upstairs laundry with washer & dryer included. Water, trash service, & use of neighborhood pool included in the rent. Great location!