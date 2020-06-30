All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
1005 Lake Windward Overlook
1005 Lake Windward Overlook

1005 Lake Windward Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Lake Windward Overlook, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Lake house, in the heart of Lake Windward. Great friendly neighborhood. Outstanding schools. Comes with public swimming pool, tennis courts. There are 4 bedrooms 4 beds available, washing machine and dryer available in the laundry room, singing machine in the living room, barbecue on the balcony, small boat in the backyard, leads you straight to the lake, there are fishes. Could come furnished or unfurnished. Feel free to contact me for a house viewing or if you have any questions:) We're hoping for a good tenant, Lease could be flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have any available units?
1005 Lake Windward Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have?
Some of 1005 Lake Windward Overlook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Lake Windward Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Lake Windward Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Lake Windward Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook offers parking.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook has a pool.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Lake Windward Overlook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Lake Windward Overlook has units with air conditioning.

