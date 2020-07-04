All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 5112 Acworth Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
5112 Acworth Landing Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

5112 Acworth Landing Drive

5112 Acworth Landing Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5112 Acworth Landing Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in North Cobb school district! This well-maintained home features a large living area with cozy fireplace, dark stained kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, oversized master suite with tray ceiling, separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Also located on the second floor, you have two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets, full bathroom and laundry with with washer/dryer included! Minutes from I-75 and downtown Acworth. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have any available units?
5112 Acworth Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have?
Some of 5112 Acworth Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Acworth Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Acworth Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Acworth Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Acworth Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Acworth Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College