5112 Acworth Landing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home in North Cobb school district! This well-maintained home features a large living area with cozy fireplace, dark stained kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, oversized master suite with tray ceiling, separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Also located on the second floor, you have two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets, full bathroom and laundry with with washer/dryer included! Minutes from I-75 and downtown Acworth. Available for immediate move-in!