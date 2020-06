Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Split Level Foyer Home For Rent in Acworth GA



Upstairs Available 11 01 2019 Beautiful 3BR2BA Home in a quiet Cul De Sac area with 1 attached garage, New wood floors, Carpet in 3Bdrooms, Granite counter top in the kitchen and master bedroom w jacuzzigarden tub,Trey ceiling

Fireplace in living room

Full Deck in backyard, no pets, no Loitering, no HOA

security deposit

Application Fee

Credit Criminal background check

Contact: Mr Henry Thomas @6784853074

Office hours: 10:30 pm to 9:00pm