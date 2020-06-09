All apartments in Acworth
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

4833 Lake Park Terrace

4833 Lake Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4833 Lake Park Terrace, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1648 sq. ft. home in Acworth, GA! Open concept floor plan. Spacious living room with a cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in closet. Beautiful secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have any available units?
4833 Lake Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have?
Some of 4833 Lake Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Lake Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Lake Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Lake Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4833 Lake Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4833 Lake Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4833 Lake Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
