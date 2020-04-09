All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4813 Park Haven Way

4813 Parke Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4813 Parke Brook Dr, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location is convenient to outstanding Restaurants &
Shopping.....Upgraded kitchen with maple cabinetry, hardwoods, and island. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath features a family room with an open floor plan. Master suite upstairs with walk-in closet and master bath has a separate shower.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Park Haven Way have any available units?
4813 Park Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4813 Park Haven Way have?
Some of 4813 Park Haven Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Park Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Park Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Park Haven Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 Park Haven Way is pet friendly.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way offer parking?
No, 4813 Park Haven Way does not offer parking.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Park Haven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way have a pool?
No, 4813 Park Haven Way does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 4813 Park Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 Park Haven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 Park Haven Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4813 Park Haven Way has units with air conditioning.

