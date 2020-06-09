All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

4250 Worth St

4250 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Worth Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this recently renovated 2 bed/ 1.5 bath townhouse located in the heart of Acworth. Eat in kitchen features tile floors, painted cabinets, new appliances, back-splash and upgraded light fixtures. All bathrooms have brand new quartz counters and faucets, with framed mirrors. Upstairs all bedrooms and halls feature new paint and brand new carpet. All yard work is taken care of by the HOA, which is already included in the rent. Located minutes from Downtown Acworth and Kennesaw, close to I-75, and KSU. Don't miss out on this amazing rental at an amazing price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Worth St have any available units?
4250 Worth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4250 Worth St have?
Some of 4250 Worth St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Worth St currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Worth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Worth St pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Worth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4250 Worth St offer parking?
No, 4250 Worth St does not offer parking.
Does 4250 Worth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Worth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Worth St have a pool?
No, 4250 Worth St does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Worth St have accessible units?
No, 4250 Worth St does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Worth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Worth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 Worth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4250 Worth St does not have units with air conditioning.

