4250 Worth St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this recently renovated 2 bed/ 1.5 bath townhouse located in the heart of Acworth. Eat in kitchen features tile floors, painted cabinets, new appliances, back-splash and upgraded light fixtures. All bathrooms have brand new quartz counters and faucets, with framed mirrors. Upstairs all bedrooms and halls feature new paint and brand new carpet. All yard work is taken care of by the HOA, which is already included in the rent. Located minutes from Downtown Acworth and Kennesaw, close to I-75, and KSU. Don't miss out on this amazing rental at an amazing price!