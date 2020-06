Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable Newly Remodeled Town-home!! New Interior & Exterior Paint, roof, hot water tank, flooring & counter tops. Ready for Immediate Move In. Ample parking two in front and as many as 4 in back. Large Fenced In Backyard, great for children to play and covered patio for parents to watch. An additional large deck for entertaining. This home is so nice it will not last long at this price.