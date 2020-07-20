All apartments in Acworth
3659 Devon Park Ln.

3659 Devon Park Ln
Location

3659 Devon Park Ln, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in to this stunning home perfectly located and ready to entertain. Set on a private cul-de-sac with a fully fenced in backyard that backs up to a wooded nature preserve its a relaxing and peaceful oasis to enjoy. The floor plan is gorgeous with a formal sitting room and dining area perfect for entertaining or enjoy the open family and dining area with the lovely fireplace to cozy around and make memories. The kitchen is beautifully modern with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. additionally there is a convenient built-in workstation. The super spacious master bedroom has a cavernous sitting area, walk-in closet and private ensuite bath featuring a garden tub. The two other bedrooms upstairs are also roomy with ample closet space to keep organized. The fully finished basement is complete with a full bath, billiard room or fourth bedroom and large rec room great for hosting events. The home is located within close proximity of several parks, schools, shopping and more. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this amazing home is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have any available units?
3659 Devon Park Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have?
Some of 3659 Devon Park Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 Devon Park Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Devon Park Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Devon Park Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3659 Devon Park Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. offer parking?
No, 3659 Devon Park Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3659 Devon Park Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have a pool?
No, 3659 Devon Park Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3659 Devon Park Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3659 Devon Park Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 Devon Park Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3659 Devon Park Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
