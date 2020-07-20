3659 Devon Park Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in to this stunning home perfectly located and ready to entertain. Set on a private cul-de-sac with a fully fenced in backyard that backs up to a wooded nature preserve its a relaxing and peaceful oasis to enjoy. The floor plan is gorgeous with a formal sitting room and dining area perfect for entertaining or enjoy the open family and dining area with the lovely fireplace to cozy around and make memories. The kitchen is beautifully modern with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. additionally there is a convenient built-in workstation. The super spacious master bedroom has a cavernous sitting area, walk-in closet and private ensuite bath featuring a garden tub. The two other bedrooms upstairs are also roomy with ample closet space to keep organized. The fully finished basement is complete with a full bath, billiard room or fourth bedroom and large rec room great for hosting events. The home is located within close proximity of several parks, schools, shopping and more. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this amazing home is gone.