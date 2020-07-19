3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Enjoy your privacy in this Spacious 3 bed 2 bath end unit townhome located in the heart of Kennesaw across the street from North Cobb High School. Minutes away from KSU and Town Center Mall. This home features: new carpet, a bright open floor plan, spacious family room with soaring 2 story ceiling. Large upstairs landing can be used as an office, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, oversized secondary bedrooms. The spacious master suite is on the main level and features a garden tub, and bay window. Tons of storage thru out, Private patio and a 2 car garage.