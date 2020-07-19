All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW

3540 Clear Creek Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Clear Creek Crossing, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Enjoy your privacy in this Spacious 3 bed 2 bath end unit townhome located in the heart of Kennesaw across the street from North Cobb High School. Minutes away from KSU and Town Center Mall. This home features: new carpet, a bright open floor plan, spacious family room with soaring 2 story ceiling. Large upstairs landing can be used as an office, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, oversized secondary bedrooms. The spacious master suite is on the main level and features a garden tub, and bay window. Tons of storage thru out, Private patio and a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have any available units?
3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have?
Some of 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW currently offering any rent specials?
3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW pet-friendly?
No, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW offer parking?
Yes, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW offers parking.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have a pool?
No, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW does not have a pool.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have accessible units?
No, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 CLEAR CREEK Crossing NW does not have units with air conditioning.
