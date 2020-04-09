3539 Butler Springs Trce NW

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property



Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location. Home includes open plan with big kitchen and granite countertops. Gorgeous master bedroom with trey ceiling and huge master bath and walk-in closet. There is a formal dining, deck, office and secluded huge back-yard. Neighborhood had lighted tennis courts and swimming pool. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and lawn mowing. Washer and dryer on-site and included.

