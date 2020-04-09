All apartments in Acworth
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW

3539 Butler Springs Trace · (678) 860-7804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA 30144

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193

Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location. Home includes open plan with big kitchen and granite countertops. Gorgeous master bedroom with trey ceiling and huge master bath and walk-in closet. There is a formal dining, deck, office and secluded huge back-yard. Neighborhood had lighted tennis courts and swimming pool. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and lawn mowing. Washer and dryer on-site and included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289193
Property Id 289193

(RLNE5868696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have any available units?
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have?
Some of 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW pet-friendly?
No, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW offer parking?
No, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW does not offer parking.
Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have a pool?
Yes, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW has a pool.
Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have accessible units?
No, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 Butler Springs Trce NW has units with dishwashers.
