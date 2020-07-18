All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Washington Commons

3405 Washington Commons Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Washington Commons Ave, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2100 sq. ft. home in Kennesaw, GA! Open and spacious floorplan with a grand entry! Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of granite space and custom stone/tile backsplash. Breakfast area just off kitchen with breakfast bar. Cozy formal living area just off entry way. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and lovely fireplace opens to elegant formal dining area. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks! Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Washington Commons have any available units?
3405 Washington Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3405 Washington Commons have?
Some of 3405 Washington Commons's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Washington Commons currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Washington Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Washington Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Washington Commons is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Washington Commons offer parking?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Washington Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Washington Commons have a pool?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Washington Commons have accessible units?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Washington Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Washington Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Washington Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
