Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't miss out on this rare 3 bed 2 bath ranch located in Kennesaw. The property is located within walking distance to Swift Cantrell Park and North Cobb High School. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Split bedroom plan provides privacy in the Master. Master bath features double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.