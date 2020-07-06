3224 Blue Springs Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, large family room with lovely built-in cabinets and a separate dining area opening to a small deck out back. The kitchen has granite countertops, black appliances and loads of stained cabinets and pantry. Upstairs master with sitting area, large master bath and walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms and upstairs laundry. One-car garage. Small pet ok. Convenient to restaurants, shopping! Two miles from Swift Cantrell Park, walk to Starbucks and Aldi, minutes to KSU, Whole Foods & more. This one won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.