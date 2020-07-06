All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019

3224 Blue Springs Trace

3224 Blue Springs Trce · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Blue Springs Trce, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, large family room with lovely built-in cabinets and a separate dining area opening to a small deck out back. The kitchen has granite countertops, black appliances and loads of stained cabinets and pantry. Upstairs master with sitting area, large master bath and walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms and upstairs laundry. One-car garage. Small pet ok. Convenient to restaurants, shopping! Two miles from Swift Cantrell Park, walk to Starbucks and Aldi, minutes to KSU, Whole Foods & more. This one won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have any available units?
3224 Blue Springs Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have?
Some of 3224 Blue Springs Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Blue Springs Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Blue Springs Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Blue Springs Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Blue Springs Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Blue Springs Trace offers parking.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Blue Springs Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have a pool?
No, 3224 Blue Springs Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have accessible units?
No, 3224 Blue Springs Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Blue Springs Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Blue Springs Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 Blue Springs Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

