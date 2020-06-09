All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3119 Delacorte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3119 Delacorte Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

3119 Delacorte Drive

3119 Delacorte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3119 Delacorte Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
LAKE property! Beautiful open, bright home in a great neighborhood with swim/tennis, playground. Elegant living room & formal dining room. Gorgeous hardwoods. Spacious kitchen, breakfast room and bfst bar with cherry cabinets, granite, stainless. Open view to family room which has a cozy fireplace. Master suite with trey ceiling with bonus/sitting room and second fireplace. Backyard is level, fenced and backs up to the lake. Enjoy morning coffee on your deck overlooking this peaceful setting. Patio under the deck and walk-in entrance to basement.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have any available units?
3119 Delacorte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3119 Delacorte Drive have?
Some of 3119 Delacorte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Delacorte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Delacorte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Delacorte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Delacorte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive offer parking?
No, 3119 Delacorte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Delacorte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3119 Delacorte Drive has a pool.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3119 Delacorte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Delacorte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Delacorte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Delacorte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College