Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3022 Lake Park Trail

3022 Lake Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Lake Park Trail, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
Updated House Ready for Immediate Move-in - Great Acworth Location - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has just been updated with fresh paint, carpet, and tiled entry. Also a new gas stove/oven and dishwasher were installed. There is a bonus room on the lower level that can be a 4th bedroom, den or office. Fenced backyard. Convenient to 92, 75 and 41. Close to Downtown Acworth.

Ready for immediate move-in.

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4505062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Lake Park Trail have any available units?
3022 Lake Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Lake Park Trail have?
Some of 3022 Lake Park Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Lake Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Lake Park Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Lake Park Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Lake Park Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Lake Park Trail offer parking?
No, 3022 Lake Park Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Lake Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Lake Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Lake Park Trail have a pool?
No, 3022 Lake Park Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Lake Park Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 3022 Lake Park Trail has accessible units.
Does 3022 Lake Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 Lake Park Trail has units with dishwashers.
