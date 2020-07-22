All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated January 14 2020

6574 Wagon Trail St

6574 Wagon Trail Street · No Longer Available
Location

6574 Wagon Trail Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own this home and others like it in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

NEW CONSTRUCTION. This modernly designed, two-story plan feels open and spacious as soon as you walk in. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, under-stairs storage closet, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the expansive owner's suite is 20' x 13' and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet.

Register now and we will email you full Dream America program details: https://www.dreamamerica.com/contact_us

(RLNE5406440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have any available units?
6574 Wagon Trail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 6574 Wagon Trail St have?
Some of 6574 Wagon Trail St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6574 Wagon Trail St currently offering any rent specials?
6574 Wagon Trail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6574 Wagon Trail St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6574 Wagon Trail St is pet friendly.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St offer parking?
Yes, 6574 Wagon Trail St offers parking.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6574 Wagon Trail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have a pool?
No, 6574 Wagon Trail St does not have a pool.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have accessible units?
No, 6574 Wagon Trail St does not have accessible units.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6574 Wagon Trail St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6574 Wagon Trail St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6574 Wagon Trail St does not have units with air conditioning.
