6574 Wagon Trail St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **



With the Dream America program, you can lease to own this home and others like it in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.



NEW CONSTRUCTION. This modernly designed, two-story plan feels open and spacious as soon as you walk in. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, under-stairs storage closet, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the expansive owner's suite is 20' x 13' and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet.



Register now and we will email you full Dream America program details: https://www.dreamamerica.com/contact_us



(RLNE5406440)