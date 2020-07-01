6335 MAISIE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Fresh and Modern look to this beautifully renovated town home in Eiland Park Townhomes. This home features 3 bedroom 2.5 half bath. Grey new finishes and gorgeous quartz countertops with stainless steel package in Kitchen. New wood finish laminate thought out first floor. Second level has all new plush carpet. Bathroom have also undergone updates: all new vanities and accents. This home is centrally located with dining and shopping within close proximity, Eiland Park features a community playground and pool. Call to schedule your private tour.