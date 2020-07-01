All apartments in Zephyrhills
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
6335 MAISIE ROAD
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

6335 MAISIE ROAD

6335 Maisie Rd · No Longer Available
Zephyrhills
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

6335 Maisie Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Eiland Park Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Fresh and Modern look to this beautifully renovated town home in Eiland Park Townhomes. This home features 3 bedroom 2.5 half bath. Grey new finishes and gorgeous quartz countertops with stainless steel package in Kitchen. New wood finish laminate thought out first floor. Second level has all new plush carpet. Bathroom have also undergone updates: all new vanities and accents. This home is centrally located with dining and shopping within close proximity, Eiland Park features a community playground and pool. Call to schedule your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have any available units?
6335 MAISIE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have?
Some of 6335 MAISIE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 MAISIE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6335 MAISIE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 MAISIE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6335 MAISIE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6335 MAISIE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 MAISIE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6335 MAISIE ROAD has a pool.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6335 MAISIE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 MAISIE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6335 MAISIE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6335 MAISIE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

