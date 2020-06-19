All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:30 AM

6264 Maisie Rd

6264 Maisie Rd · (813) 451-6727
Location

6264 Maisie Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Eiland Park Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Wonderful! 3/ 2.5 bath town home is pretty gated community! This home is freshly painted and has beautiful wood floors on first level, and great layout and floor plan. The home has nice sized bedrooms and carpet in other areas. Enjoy the location with easy access to highways. HOA does require second application for home. Pets considered with pet fee and no aggressive breeds please)
Available for move in April!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6264 Maisie Rd have any available units?
6264 Maisie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 6264 Maisie Rd have?
Some of 6264 Maisie Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6264 Maisie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6264 Maisie Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6264 Maisie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6264 Maisie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd offer parking?
No, 6264 Maisie Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6264 Maisie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6264 Maisie Rd has a pool.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd have accessible units?
No, 6264 Maisie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6264 Maisie Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6264 Maisie Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6264 Maisie Rd has units with air conditioning.
