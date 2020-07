Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent it now with the right (but not the obligation) to purchase it in the future. Fully refundable security deposit if you choose not to buy. Ask me about the Lease with a Right to Purchase Program.



Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Zephyrhills community - close to all shopping, schools, stores, doctors etc.